Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared today a work- free day for the state civil servants.

This was announced in a statement signed by the state’s head of service (HoS), Mrs Susan Oluwole.

Oluwole said, “This is to enable the state workers to travel down to their respective polling areas to actively participate in the presidential election holding on Saturday.”

She admonished residents of the state particularly the civil servants to perform their civil responsibility during the electioneering period without any acrimony.