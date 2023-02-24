Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to undermine the elections in Imo and Cross Rivers States.

The PDP therefore called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police to take urgent action against the schemes of the APC in Imo State as the people will surely not accept any electoral outcome that does not reflect their Will and aspiration.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba who stated this in separately statements yesterday said in Imo State, the APC ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections are planning to induce unsuspecting members of the public to surrender their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to APC agents with false promise of cash payment.

Ologunagba alleged that a minister in the APC-led Federal Government, who has relocated to Imo State, is conniving with APC leaders in the state to manipulate information contained in the PCVs to compromise the integrity of INEC systems (BVAS and Server) with the view of rigging elections in the State.

“There are already apprehensions of plots by the APC to use the said Minister’s influence in the Communication Sector to hack into INEC’s system and open it up to manipulate accreditation and voting information to the advantage of the APC.

“The PDP cautions the APC and the said Minister to note that their scheme has been exposed. Imo State is a stronghold of the PDP; that the people are behind our Presidential and National Assembly candidates and any attempt to rob them of their votes will be firmly resisted.

“We urge the people of Imo State and Nigerians across the country to resist the APC by refusing to surrender their PVCs to anybody, no matter the pressure or inducement, or allow anybody, under any guise whatsoever, to have access to their PVCs.

“Nigerians must also note that the PVCs contain very important personal biometric information. Allowing APC agents access to the PVCs is likely to open their information to criminals who could use such to manipulate and devastate the financial and social lives of unsuspecting Nigerians.

In another statement, Ologunagba alleged that APC plans to clamp down on Nigerians as well as compromise the electoral systems in Cross River State.

He said intelligence available to the party reveals that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, has allegedly compromised some members of the Election Special Forces detailed from Abuja for the elections in the State.

“Our Party has also been made aware that the said operatives led by a Commissioner of Police were taken to the Government House in Calabar where Governor Ayade reportedly handed them a list of 150 prominent opposition members and supporters who he allegedly ordered to be arrested and taken out of circulation before and during the elections.

“Further information at our disposal indicates that Governor Ayade also provided the alleged compromised security operatives with 14 trucks and other vehicles to hound, arrest and convey the said opposition members to secret detention facilities in the State Capital.

“The intention of the APC is to use the security operatives to harass the opposition, instill fear in the people, create tension and cause voter suppression in the State having realized that the people have rejected the APC and its Presidential and National Assembly candidates due to their manifest failures.

“It is however imperative to caution Governor Ayade and the alleged compromised security operatives to note that Cross River State is a stronghold of the PDP; that the people of Cross River State firmly stand with the PDP and our Presidential and National Assembly candidates and can never be cowed or subjugated by anybody in this election.

“The sinking Governor Ayade and the APC must know that Cross Riverians cannot be subdued; they are now, more than ever, ready to resist the APC in this move to subvert their Will at the elections.

“Our Party calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately withdraw the said Commissioner of Police from Cross River State so as to avert a possible breakdown of Law and Order in the State.

“We also charge INEC to note the nefarious activities of the APC in Cross River State and take urgent steps to immune its system as well as ensure credible elections that only reflect the Will of the people of the State,” he said.