The chief of staff to Kwara State governor, Prince AbdulKadir Mahe, is dead.

Mahe, a Prince of Ilorin Emirate and retired permanent secretary, died on Saturday morning.

A family source said the deceased would be buried at his Adewole Estate, Ilorin residence by 4pm this Saturday.

The news of Mahe’s death was also confirmed in a statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement read: “In total submission to the will of Allaah, we regret to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to His Excellency, Prince AbdulKadir Mahe.

“He died this morning, December 28, 2024, as has been destined by Allaah.

“The late CoS will be buried today at his residence on Moro Street, Adewole Estate, Ilorin, after the Asr prayer.

“His Excellency deeply mourns the death of Prince AbdulKadir Mahe, a perfect gentleman, community leader, urbane public servant, and a statesman.

“The governor commiserates with the Emir of Ilorin, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the immediate family of Prince AbdulKadir; government establishments; and cabinet members.

“We ask for the understanding of everyone at this mournful period as the government and family mourn the quintessential public servant.

“We pray that Allaah accept his return, ease his accounts, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus, and uphold his family upon goodness.”