A Nigerian-born former international footballer, Maurice Michael Udobia, has said Nigeria needed to invest more in sports facilities and associated equipment if the country is to achieve more successes in different sporting activities.

Udobia, who is in Nigeria for a short vacation, noted that countries that have excelled in sports are those who have paid attention to the provision of facilities, athletes’ welfare and investments in equipment.

During his playing days, the former Nigerian international featured for Sharks Football Club of Port Harcourt, Calabar Rovers, Stationary Stores, and Bendel United before proceeding to Spain to play professionally.

He said: “I was privileged to watch Rivers United FC versus Kwara United. The game was impressive, but the stadium needs to be brought up to standards. Better sports facilities are needed in Nigeria as Nigerians are thriving all over the world in terms of sports.

“Nigerian athletes deserve better and should be properly remunerated. They need to be encouraged to thrive better in their respective sporting events. We have our people who are doing well all over the world and we can replicate same in Nigeria.”

Udobia, who was in the then Green Eagles’ camp with Henry Nwosu, Monday Eguavoen, Richard Owubokiri, Benjamin Nzeakor, Moses Kpakor, Moses Effiong, among others, believed Nigeria can excel in sports if sufficient premium was placed on the required environment.

The former player with AD Campiyo in the Spanish 3rd division and Albacete Bolompio in 1st Division, also played for the San Jose Oaks in the United States.

On leaving football, he went for further education and attended St. Mary’s College in the United States, where he received a Bacheloor’s degree in Business Management and Master’s from National University in Educational Counseling.

He presently works at Jesse Bethel High School in the United States, where Mr. Khehinde Stevenson is the principal.

Udobia hailed Mr. Khehinde Stevenson, who is also a minister at a church, for the good works he has been doing at Jesse Bethel High School.

He gave a background as to why Mr Steveson bears a Yoruba name since he is not a Nigerian.

Udobia said: “His mom was a friend with a Nigerian woman who was from Yoruba State. She made a promise that since she loves Nigerians so much, she would give her child a Nigerian name. When our principal was delivered, it happened that she had a twin and decided to call my principal Kehinde and the brother Taiwo.”