Kwara State government has approved the release of N120 million as a bailout to its four tertiary institutions as bailout funds.

The State’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Afees Abolore, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital on Friday.

The benefitting institutions are the Kwara State Colleges of Education in Ilorin, Lafiagi and Oro, as well as the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin.

Abolore said it became imperative for the State government to come to the aid of the institutions to enable them fulfill certain obligations to their staff, adding this is not the first of its kind from the current administration in the state.

He said Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq has been doing all this to encourage a smooth running of the institutions and to achieve a stable academic calendar across board.

“We will all recall that several similar interventions of this nature have been witnessed by our Tertiary Institutions since the inception of the current administration led by His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq,” he said.

He urged the managements of the institutions to utilise the funds for their intended purpose, even as he charged them to be committed to the policy direction of State government in the education sector.

The Commissioner, who expressed the government’s readiness to continue to spur an improved teaching and learning, called on the school authorities to complement this by upgrading their teaching methodology towards enhancing the quality of graduates they produce.