The Kwara State government, on Thursday, hailed the judgement of the State High Court, which convicted the five criminals involved in the April 5, 2018 armed robbery in Offa local government area of the State.

The government described the robbery incident where at least 32 innocent citizens, including pregnant women and nine policemen, were killed “as a melancholic incident that we could never forget in the history of the state.”

A statement signed by the commissioner for Communication, Mrs Bola Olukoju, said the government was happy that justice has been served to the victims of the unforgivable crime, their families and loved ones, to the state against which the crime was committed, and to the criminals themselves.

“The judgment is a triumph of good and rule of law over evil and impunity,” the government said.

The government commended the firmness and erudition of the court on the important case, adding that, “history will not forget the forthrightness of the court.”

“We also commend the resourcefulness, hard work, commitment, and brilliance of the government team, which is led by the inimitable Rotimi Jacob (SAN) . We also commend every member of the team from the Kwara State Ministry of Justice. We thank them for giving life to the case after the initial conspiracies to sabotage it.

“Again, the government sends its commiserations to the Offa community, families of the victims, and the police authorities on the heart-wrenching event. May God rest the souls of our compatriots who died in the incident.

“This judgment is a clear and bold statement that such horrible behaviour will never be tolerated from anyone or any quarters, no matter who the enablers are, and we welcome this fair outcome wholeheartedly. No life is more important than the other,” the statement added.