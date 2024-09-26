The Bauchi State Police Command has apprehended a 29-year-old Heli Hassan from whom 95 stolen rail line tracks components were recovered in Bauchi.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil who disclosed this to reporters in a statement on Thursday, in Bauchi said, acting on tips from the Bauchi Scraps and Wastes Dealers Association, personnel arrested Hassan for conspiring with an accomplice, Jacob Sulaiman who was at large after the theft.

“The case has been meticulously documented for a thorough investigation. Measures are underway to apprehend Jacob Sulaiman who remains at large,” the statement read m.

Wakil urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as the investigation continues.