Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the upward review of monthly pension by N10,000 across board for all pensioners in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru announced this in a statement on Sunday.

“The date for the implementation of this agreement for pension review in the Kwara State Public Service shall be effective from 1st May, 2025,”she said.

The commissioner added that the take-off date for the payment of the addition to workers’ pensions is in accordance with the agreement signed by the government with the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC) at the instance of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Nuru, however, said that at least 73.2% of state pensioners were yet to register with the Kwara State Resident Registration Agency (KWSRRA) in spite of government’s nearly one year advocacy for them to enroll on the scheme.

“We have been on this campaign for nearly one year. Kwara State started almost a year ago. The government has given enough windows for all workers and pensioners to enroll.

“Now, we are left with no option than to pay only those whose details we can verify in line with our commitment to further clean the payroll and free up resources,” she said in a statement.

The commissioner added that the government has discovered some disturbing evidence of payroll fraud perpetrated by a cartel, saying this has been reported to the police for further investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

“This cartel is deploying every trick to frustrate the KWSRRA process and the verification of authentic workers and pensioners. We are getting them,” she said.