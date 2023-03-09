A former presidential candidate and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has appealed to leaders and stakeholders in Kwara State to forgive Governor AbdulRhaman AbdulRazaq and re-elect him for a second term in the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election.

Olawepo-Hashim made the call during an interactive session with newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday.

He explained that though,“I am aware that many leaders are angry with the governor, (I also have my personal reservations), but the truth remains that he has done his best and touched the lives of the ordinary people in the state.”

He added that, “We have to be fair to him despite our personal issues and differences with him.”

Olawepo- Hashim noted that, “Kwara is free now due to our collective struggle; and we cannot turn the hands of the clock back now.

“Anything else but the governor is turning back and forcing a river to flow backwards.”

He also urged traditional rulers in the state not to intimidate or coerce their subjects to vote for any political party or candidate, adding that,” forcing anyone to vote for any political party or voters intimidation is a crime under our laws.

“We are a Republican Democracy and no Traditional Ruler should seek to force people against their choices whether such would be voters are indigenes or non-indegenes.”