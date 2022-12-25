Kwara State government has honoured a galaxy of its great and the good, deceased or alive, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq saying the awards underline his administration’s efforts to promote excellence, hard work, patriotism, inclusion and sustainable development.

The awards came under various categories, atop of which are the Lifetime Achievements’ Awards and Posthumous Awards that featured some of Kwara’s finest breeds and legends of all time from different walks of life: law, politics, economy, academics, arts and culture, security agencies, trade and commerce, media, sports, among others.

Winners in some other categories got mouth-watering prizes, including brand-new exotic cars presented to six winners like the overall best teacher, overall best worker in the health sector, best supporting officer in the security sector, best para-athlete and best athlete. The adjudged overall best student got N500,000, while a few others in some other categories got varying monetary prizes.

The stars of the Lifetime Achievements and Posthumous awards’ categories included Nigeria’s former Chief Justice, Alfa Salihu Modibbo Belgore; former head of Nigeria’s secret police, General Abdullahi Mohammed; Dr Amuda Aluko; the late Chief Josiah Olawoyin; founder of Okin Biscuit and foremost educationist, Emmanuel Adesoye; former senate leader, Olusola Saraki; first lawyer in Northern Nigeria, AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq (SAN); living music legend, Jayegbade Alao and former acting CBN governor and special adviser to the president on Economic Matters, Dr Sarah Alade.

Others are the late Ahman Patigi; the late chief judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Mahmud Babatunde Belgore; the late governor, Mohammed Alabi Lawal; the late Gen Tunde Idiagbon; the late Gen Abdulkareem Adisa; the late Gen Lasisi Bamigboye; the first Professor of Geology in Africa, Prof Mosobalaje Oyawoye and the late former minister of Health, Alhaji Yahya Madawaki Orioko.