A group of women under the aegis of Akokwa Women For Progress Initiative (AWPI) and Ideato Women of Substance, have told Governor Hope Uzodimma that he was not welcomed anywhere in Akokwa clan and Ideato throughout this festive season, unless he stops the alleged unwarranted and incessant harassment of one of their beloved sons, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who escaped being assassinated by Governor Uzodinma’s aide, Chinasa Nwaneri.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Lady Susan Ucheoma, who is the President of the group, said that they cannot host a man who is “apparently desperate to kill one of our most illustrious sons.”

“For no justifiable reason, Governor Uzodimma has sworn to extinguish one of the brightest lights of our clan and we cannot fold our hands and watch that happen. We cannot host a man who has made himself an enemy of our people. Anyone who wishes to terminate the life of one of us or to as much as restrict his freedom cannot be our friend and such a person is not welcomed to Akokwa,” she added.

She warned that any family or group of people planning to host the governor during this yuletide season anywhere in Akokwa will have the women of Akokwa to contend with.

“We know that there are some sycophants of the governor who would want to seize this opportunity to demonstrate their loyalty to the governor by inviting the governor to one event or the other in Akokwa, but we warn such individuals to be ready to contend with the wrath of the entire women of Akokwa. We shall not look the other way while our son is being harassed for merely holding a legitimate ambition to represent the people of Ideato in the House of Representatives. And we will not take it lightly with anyone who welcomes our oppressor,” she stated.