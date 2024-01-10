Six persons have been kidnapped and two others killed in the last three weeks in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State.

The member representing Yagba East in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Obaro disclosed this yesterday when he moved a motion of urgent public importance on the floor of the House in Lokoja.

Obaro who could not ascertain whether the kidnapped victims have regained their freedom stated that, the issue of kidnapping and armed robbery is gradually spreading in his constituency which is creating a ripple effect and uncertainty across the various communities in Yagba East local government.

His words, “I am aware that in the last three weeks, six different cases of attacks, leading to loss of lives, that are likened to banditry are reported. Other cases of attacks in the form of kidnapping are on the rise. These attacks are affecting businesses already and dissipating the resources of the vulnerable poor victims.

“It is my desire that measures be resolved by this honourable House to address these issues and ensure that people can live their lives without fear of violence and victimization.”

The first time lawmaker called on the state government to investigate the increasing cases of armed robbery and kidnapping with a view to identifying individuals involved, their modus operandi and areas of operations, and putting an end to same.

He, however, commended the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for securing the state for more than seven years, praying that his motion will be given urgent attention to restore peace in his constituency.

“A passionate plea be conveyed by this august Assembly urging the state government to provide a 24-hour security surveillance on Isanlu to Egbe road, where applicable, military, local hunters or vigilantes should be involved to eliminate the criminal threats,” he added.

Seconding the motion, the member representing Igalamela/Odolu, Major Enefola, lamented the resurgence of kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery in the state, stressing that, all hands must be on deck to address this societal menace.

He said, “On the 24th of December, 2023, a Rev father was kidnapped in my local government when he was going to perform his religious obligation. Ransom was paid before he was released. I would like us to speedily invite the head of vigilantes, to know their challenge and see how we can rub minds together to curb the growing spate of armed robbery, kidnapping across the state.”

Ruling on the motion, the speaker, Hon Aliyu Umar, said the people of the state are aware of the achievements of the present administration in terms of security and charged the House Committee on Security to interface with the newly appointed caretaker chairmen to chart a way forward in addressing the present insecurities across the state.