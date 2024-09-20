Ahead of Saturday’s local government elections in Kwara State, the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for maximum protection and safety of journalists and observers that would be assigned for the coverage of the elections.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday, the state chairman of the Union, Abdullateef Ahmed, and secretary, Olayinka Alaya, emphasised the critical role journalists play in ensuring transparent and fair polls.

The union urged security personnel deployed for the elections to ensure that journalists who will be monitoring the exercise across the 16 local government areas of the state carry out their duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

The NUJ cautioned that any form of harassment or intimidation of its members while performing their constitutionally guaranteed duties would not be tolerated.

“As the watchdog of the society, members of the fourth estate of the realm must be accorded their due rights and respect before, during, and after the electoral process.

“Any attack on journalists is an attack on democracy itself,” the union warned.

The NUJ also stressed the need for security agencies to ensure watertight security throughout the period allotted for the electoral process, urging security personnel to be proactive in addressing potential threats that may compromise the integrity of the elections or put media professionals at risk.

It called on the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) to maintain an unbiased position throughout the entire process.

It appealed to the electoral umpire to ensure timely distribution of both sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials to polling units, thereby preventing delay or other issues that could hinder the smooth conduct of the elections.

The union also encouraged eligible voters across the state to exercise their voting rights responsibly and urged them to remain calm and law-abiding during the process.