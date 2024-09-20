Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, has assured candidates seeking admission into the institution’s Distance Learning Centre (DLC) that they will enjoy equal rights and privileges as their counterparts on the campus.

Speaking while addressing candidates writing Post-UTME at the centre, Prof Adebowale said distance learning students would receive the same certificate as on-campus students upon completion of their programmes.

He urged the Post-UTME candidates to take advantage of the flexible learning opportunities offered by the Centre, which combines online and offline instruction.

Adebowale’s assurance reinforces UI’s commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all students, regardless of their mode of study.

“There will be no distinction between DLC students and their counterparts on the main campus, they will have access to the same quality of education, same resources, and same opportunities,” the VC said.

Also speaking, the Director of UI DLC, Prof. Babatunde Omobowale said the Centre has expanded access to quality education for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and those in remote areas.

According to him, the UI DLC has become a beacon of hope for those seeking higher education despite physical or logistical constraints.

He stated that the Centre remained part of UI, adding that one of the advantages of ODL was that candidates do not need to sit for UTME before they can be admitted to the University of Ibadan.

He said, “If anybody failed the Post-UTME examination, you can come and sit for our examination, if you pass, then you will be admitted into the University, we organise our exam, and if you pass it, you will be admitted in UI through the DLC.

He however urged candidates who have sat for UTME and failed but still have a desire in University education to approach the UI DLC.

“They should be rest assured that their UI DLC education will hold the same value and prestige as that of their on-campus counterparts,” he said.