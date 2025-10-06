The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State, Oba Joel Titiloye, has cautioned politicians against politicising the state’s security challenges.

The frontline monarch said insecurity in the southern and the northern parts of the state calls for sober reflection, while stakeholders are expected to work with the government to de-escalate and nip the issue in the bud.

In a statement he personally issued and made available to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, Oba Titiloye expressed worry that some individuals were trying to make political capital out of the disturbing situation.

Titiloye said the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration had shown commitment to routing out the criminal elements with support for security personnel who are on the front line to end the menace.

He added that information at his disposal confirmed that the state government was not folding its arms in the face of the ugly trend.

He appealed to the state’s residents, particularly rural dwellers, to volunteer timely information and intelligence that would help dismantle the criminal network before the men of the underworld carried out their evil plan.