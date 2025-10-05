Advertisement

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State, Oba Joel Titiloye, has cautioned politicians against politicising the security challenges confronting the state.

The monarch noted that insecurity in the southern and northern parts of the state calls for sober reflection while stakeholders were expected to work with the government to de-escalate and nip the issue in the bud.

In a statement he personally issued and made available to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, Oba Titiloye expressed concern that some individuals were trying to make political capital out of the disturbing situation.

Titiloye noted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration has shown commitment to rout out the criminal elements with support of security personnel who were on the front line to end the menace.

He stressed that information at his disposal confirmed that the state government was not folding arms in the face of the ugly trend.

The monarch appealed to the residents of the state, particularly rural dwellers to volunteer timely information and intelligence that would help in dismantling criminal network before men of the underworld carry out their evil plan.

While sympathising with the families and of those who suffered in the cruel criminal attacks, Oba Titiloye urged the citizens to put the interest of the state and nation above ethnic, political and parochial interests.

“It is troubling that in recent times, some members of the political class have turned the atmosphere of insecurity in the northern and southern parts of the state to an avenue to make political capital. This is rather unfortunate.

“In a time like this, one would have expected collective sense of empathy, sympathy and with gamut of efforts to identify new approach to send these criminal elements out of Kwara, especially now that any falsehood about the security situation could trigger anxiety among residents.

“I’m aware that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has done a lot in ending the menace of insecurity in the state. So, instead of turning this tragic moment into political gains, I would advise that we reflect on this situation soberly.

“This is the highest and greatest time that we should be our brother’s keeper and say something when we see something, and provide government and security operatives timely information,” the Oloro said.