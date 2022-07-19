Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, have arrested a member of a three-man inter-state kidnap gang, Boodoo Musa Alhaji, who fled Eruwa in Oyo State after allegedly killing a kidnap suspect.

LEADERSHIP gathered that members of the kidnap gang had kidnapped 80 -year-old man, Alhaji Abba in Eruwa, Oyo State and killed him after collecting ransom.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of NSCDC in Kwara, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said that the crime was committed in Eruwa, Oyo State while the suspect was arrested at Banni in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State.

Ayeni said that the suspect would be transferred to Oyo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

“Three of the suspects were arrested for kidnapping by the police. The victim was kidnapped and ransom demanded from family members and was paid. However, the victim was later killed. Three of the suspects were arrested, while the other two ran away,” he said.

However, men of the NSCDC nabbed one of them, Boodoo Musa Alhaji, at Banni Division in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara State out of shared information by members of the public and sister security agencies.

The suspect, in an interview, said that he is a farmer, adding that he was arrested because the victim had told one Alhaji Isiaka, a member of vigilance group in the area before the development that he should be picked if anything happened to him.

He, however, denied any altercation with the victim.