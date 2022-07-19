Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court in Ilorin yesterday convicted a 26-year-old computer engineer, Olabisi Samuel and two others over offences bordering on cybercrime and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities.

The two other convicts are Ajayi Olayemi and Timothy Olakunle. The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted the trio of Olabisi, Ajayi and Timothy on separate charges to which they pleaded guilty.

Following their guilty plea, Aliyu Adebayo and Andrew Akoja who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the anti- graft agency reviewed the facts of the cases from the bar and tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendants, phones, laptop recovered from them at the point of arrest and fraudulent messages printed from their devices, which were admitted in evidence.

Adebayo and Akoja urged the court to hold that the prosecution had established the essential ingredients of crime against the defendants to warrant their conviction.

Justice Sani in his judgement found the defendants guilty and sentenced them to various jail terms.

Olabisi was sentenced to three years imprisonment with option of fine of N500,000 on count one while he was handed a fine of N186,600 on count two.

Similarly, the judge sentenced Ajayi to three years imprisonment with option of N500,0000 each on count one and two.

In the same vein, Timothy bagged three-years imprisonment with option of N200,000 each on count one and two which are to run concurrently.