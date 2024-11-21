The Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KWHIA) has opened a regional office in Okuta, Baruten local government area to deepen its coverage across the state.

This brings to five the number of the agency’s regional offices across the state, having earlier inaugurated same in Kaiama, Edu, Offa, and Irepodun local government areas.

The Okuta regional office in Kwara north is expected to serve the residents of Okuta, Yashikira, Gwanara, and llesha Emirate Councils of Baruten local government.

At the event, the wife of Kwara State governor, Amb. Olufolake AbdulRazaq described the agency’s action as appropriate, saying the people would now have improved access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the wife of the chairman of Baruten local government, Hajia Sa’adatu Jibril, commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his huge investments in the health sector and for supporting the health insurance agency to thrive.

She pledged continuous support for the agency and other relevant organisations towards promoting access to quality healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Kwara State Health Insurance Agency, Dr Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter, said that social health insurance is the most sustainable financing mechanism for equitable healthcare access.

Jetawo-Winter added that health insurance scheme seeks to bridge the socioeconomic divides, improves service quality, and enhances affordability, among other benefits.

She added that her agency was working hard to ensure that no part of the state was left out of the health insurance coverage, hence the opening of regional offices.