The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has elected new officials to run its affairs at a state congress held in Ilorin, the state capital on Saturday.

At the congress, Hon. Adamu Bawa Issa emerged as chairman, having scored 1,498 of the 1,572 accredited delegates.

Other elected officials include Mrs. Wasilat Macarthy (deputy chairman), Mal Abdullahi AbdulRahman (secretary ), Rev. Cornelius Fawenu (treasurer), Hon. Umar Shero (financial secretary), Olusegun Olushola(publicity secretary), Barr. Monsurat Omotosho (legal adviser) and Musa Bashir (auditor).

The national headquarters of the PDP described the Kwara State congress as a prototype of a desired electoral process.

The party’s returning officer, Jacob Mark, said that the congress was like conducting a family business.

Former Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, praised the party members for demonstrating maturity, fairness, and internal democracy.

He also hailed the peaceful conduct of the exercise, adding that: “The PDP has once again shown that it is the party that provides a level playing field and prioritises the will of the people.”