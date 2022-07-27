An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Kwara State, Abolade Oladigbolu, has died in a motor accident.

Oladigbolu, who was until his death the Area Commander, Alapa Police Area Command of the State, was hit by a moving vehicle when he was being carried on a motorcycle at Eyenkorin, a suburb of Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident and the death of Oladigbolu.

Ajayi said that the deceased used the commercial motorcycle on the fateful day because his car was being repaired at a mechanic workshop.

Also speaking on the demise of the police officer, a retired police officer, Alh Ibrahim Ajia, said that the deceased, a member of Course 20/2000, had put in more than 22 years in the service of the country.

“I receive with great shock the news of the sudden death of ACP Abolade Oladigbolu who before his death on July 26, 2022, was the Area Commander Alapa Police Area Command of Kwara State.

“The late Assistant Commissioner of Police who was a member of Course 20/2000 has put in more than 22 years in the service of our great country. He served us in Kwara with humility and dedication to his duty as evidence of his death while on active service within his area of jurisdiction.

“I recall my last conversation with him early hours of the same day he lost his life. We both restated our commitment to secure the areas covered by the five divisional headquarters within his area of jurisdiction so as to avert the case of kidnapping which is fast escalating across the country.

“I pray that God Almighty will comfort his immediate family, Amin,” Ajia said.