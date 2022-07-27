Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has ordered the immediate closure of both public and private schools in the State.

He noted that the directive was part of the proactive steps taken to safeguard the lives of students across the State.

The governor’s directive is coming on the heels of security threats across the country, particularly the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which forced the FCTA to shutdown schools in the FCT.

Governor Sule had earlier convened an expanded security council meeting in Lafia, the State capital, where the decision to order for the closure of schools across the state was taken.

It was gathered that the governor told the expanded security council meeting that the government has credible intelligence suggesting likely security threats in communities within the state sharing border with the FCT such as Gitata and Umaisha in Keffi and Toto local government areas respectively.

Briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, the State Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo, said, “having considered and reviewed the current situation in the country, especially regarding the security threats in the FCT, the state government decided to close both public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.”

Hajiya Sabo said this has become necessary considering the proximity of the State to the FCT, as well as the resolve of the government to ensure that schools in Nasarawa State operate within a safe environment.

She, however, explained that the directives exclude the exit classes that are already writing their final examinations, especially in secondary schools.

While announcing that her ministry will, in due course, issue a circular to that effect, the Education Commissioner also appealed to parents not to panic.

She said that Nasarawa State is safe but that the decision was taken as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of both pupils and students across the state.

Hajiya Sabo equally appealed to principals and heads of respective schools, to also ensure the schools are closed in an orderly manner, especially that there is no threat to any life or property presently in the State.

“We are appealing to parents not to panic. We all know that Nasarawa State is safe but this decision was taken as a proactive measure to ensure that our children are safe and continue to remain safe. That is for those within the state and those that came from other states to study here.

“We want to also appeal to our principals and heads of respective schools, to also ensure that while we are closing these schools, we do it in an orderly manner. There’s no threat to any life or property as of now in Nasarawa State. And as I mentioned, it’s just part of the government’s proactive measures. We are all aware that His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has always prioritized security and safety of lives and property in Nasarawa State,” she stated.

The Commissioner emphasised that the decision was one of the measures that has been taken to ensure that the administration continues to maintain a safe environment within the State.