Men of Kwara State Police Command have arrested a notorious suspected cultist, Monday Ojoagbu, at Ace Supermarket in Ilorin, the state capital.

Ojoagba and members of his gang were about to strike a target when the policemen swooped on them.

Other members of Ojoagbu’s gang, however, escaped arrest as they reportedly used other customers of the supermarket as human shield.

This is just as a 17-year-old student of Offa Grammar School committed suicide by hanging himself over his inability to pass his SS1 final examinations and was asked to repeat the class.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the arrest of the suspected cultism kingpin and the suicide by the secondary school student identified as Adegoke Adeyemi.

Okasanmi said the suspected cultism kingpin who had been on the wanted list of the police was arrested at Ace Supermarket on Tuesday at 6.00pm.

“Acting on an actionable intelligence by a team of Kwara State Police Command’s Anti-cultism Unit, one notorious cultist who has been on the wanted list of the Anti-cultism team named Monday Ojoagbu ‘M’ and other members of his gang , on a mission to carry out another gruesome attack on a target yet to be identified, were traced and arrested at Ace Supermarket located at Unity area of Ilorin on 2/8/2022 at about 1800hours.

“In an attempt to arrest the suspect, while also avoiding likely collateral damage in the process of the arrest, it was difficult to simultaneously arrest the other members of his gang who escaped using customers of the supermarket as shields.

“Investigation of the matter is presently ongoing. One locally made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the suspect. Meanwhile, efforts are in progress to arrest his fleeing accomplices,” Okasanmi stated.

He added: “In another unfortunate incident, information was recieved by the Divisional Police Officer, Offa, at about 15:34hours of 2/8/2022 to the effect that, a boy’s lifeless body was seen hanging on a tree behind Ariya Garden hotel, Offa.

“A team of police men from the Divisional headquarters was swiftly drafted to the scene. The victim who was later identified as Adegoke Adeyemi ‘M’ aged 17years, a student of Offa grammar school, who was believed to have hanged himself as a result of his failure to pass his promotion examination from SS1 to SS 2, which necessitated his being asked to repeat the class.”