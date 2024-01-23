Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Danladi Jatau, has asked Governor Abdullahi Sule’s opponents in the last governorship election to support his administration to move the state forward.

He made the appeal while speaking with journalists on the outcome of the recent Supreme Court verdict on Monday in Lafia.

He said leadership is from God, adding that it is Governor Sule’s time to administer the state even as he called on the opposition to accept the situation in good faith.

“The Supreme Court judgement verdict, was an affirmation of the mandate the people of the state freely gave Gov. Sule on March 18th governorship election.

“I want to call on the opposition and all citizens of the state to accept the victory of Gov. Sule in good faith, as leadership comes from God.

“Elections have come and gone, legal battles have come and gone, now it is time for governance. Let’s support the governor in his ongoing effort to develop the state and enhance the standard of living of the people,” he stated.

The speaker urged the people of the state to shun ethnic and religious politics for peace, unity and development to continue to thrive.

“We need each other as God did not make a mistake for creating us from different tribes and religions, no single tribe or religion can do it alone, we all need each other,” he said.

He assured that the 7th Assembly under his watch will continue to enhance effective synergy with the executive arm of government, while enacting laws that would promote good governance in the state.

He said for the state to develop there must be effective synergy between the three arms of government amid the much needed checks and balances.

He said the governor has so far shown commitment and passion for the development of the state with the number and quality of projects undertaken by the administration so far.

“We have been working together since I emerged as speaker and by God’s grace, I will continue to promote that unity and togetherness for the overall development of the House and the state at large,” he said.