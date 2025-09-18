The Kwara State Education Trust Fund (Kwara-ETF) has awarded its first scholarships to 12 outstanding pupils from public schools who would have their secondary school studies entirely bankrolled under the Fund.

Established via a 2021 legislation to run under a trustee drawn mainly from the private sector and community concerns, the Education Trust Fund has attracted considerable support from philanthropists and other bodies.

Speaking at a brief orientation programme for the inaugural beneficiaries who met the thresholds, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said developing the education system in Nigeria is expensive and should be a collective business.

He called on well-to-do individuals and foundations to support public school funding for infrastructure or fund students who meet specific criteria of exceptional brilliance and commitment to academic excellence.

The lucky 12 were picked based on excellent performance at various screening stages conducted by the Kwara ETF. The scholarship will cover their school expenses for their secondary school education.