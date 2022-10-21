National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of MBBS Medicine and Surgery and 23 other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

The approval which was contained in a letter addressed to the vice chancellor of the institution, Prof Muhammed Akanbi (SAN), was signed by the director, Academic Planning, Dr N.B. Saliu for the executive secretary of the commission.

Top on the list of approved programmes is the MBBS Medicine and Surgery; B.Eng. Food Engineering; B.Sc. Aquaculture and Fisheries Management; B.Sc. Taxation; B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution; and B.Ed. Educational Management.

Other undergraduate programmes are BA Ed. in English Education, Christian Studies Education; Arabic Education; French Education; Islamic Studies Education; and, Yoruba Education.

The approval equally granted the establishment of B.Sc. Ed. in Agricultural Education; Biology Education; Chemistry Education; Computer Science Education; Mathematics Education; and, Physics Education.

The approved postgraduate programmes include M.Eng. and Ph.D. Electrical Electronics Engineering; M.Sc. and Ph.D. Plant and Environmental Biology; M.Eng. Mechanical Engineering; and, M.Sc. Tourism and Hospitality Management.