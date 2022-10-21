Tunde Jonathan Mark, son of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has died in a London hospital on Friday morning.

A statement from the Special Adviser to the former President of the Senate, Paul Mumeh, on Friday, said Tunde, who died after a long battle with cancer, was the first son of the former President of the Senate.

Born on the October 13, 1971, Tunde attended Yaba Military School, located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate.

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK where he attended secondary school.

The statement noted that Tunde was a Biochemist, who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. He studied Immunology alongside Biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the deceased is survived by his wife and a daughter.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by family members and loved ones.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” Mumeh stated.