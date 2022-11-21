The vice chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN), is dead.

Aged 51, Akanbi reportedly died on Sunday at a medical facility in Lagos State.

The university’s management confirmed the death of Akanbi in a statement signed by the registrar, Dr Kikelomo Sally.

Before his appointment as KWASU’s vice chancellor two years ago, Akanbi was a law teacher at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

“With very heavy heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Management of Kwara State University announces the death of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi( SAN).

“The sad event took place on 20th November 2022 after a protracted illness. We urge all to remember the immediate and extended family and the University in prayers in this very trying time,” the management stated.

Visitor to KWASU and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described as painful and shocking the death of Akanbi.

“We submit to the decree of Allah who gives and takes. It is against that backdrop that we mourn the Vice Chancellor who answered Allah’s call tonight. He was a true and humble servant of Allah and we beseech our God, the Oft-Forgiving and Merciful, to grant him al-jannah Firdaus.

“The professor of law was a colossus who played the leading role to open a new chapter of academic excellence and greatness for KWASU. Our condolences go to his family, immediate and extended, to KWASU and the rest of the academic community, and to members of the bar and the bench in Kwara State and across the country,” the governor said in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

In his condolence message, the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, expressed sadness over the demise of Akanbi .

Sulu-Gambari described the incidence as “quite shocking, unfortunate and saddening,” stressing that the KWASU VC’s death was a colossal loss to the people of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara and humanity at large.

The Emir’s condolence message signed by his spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, reads: “He (Akanbi) was a replica of his late father and pioneer chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission(ICPC), the late Justice Mustapha Akanbi who was until his death the Wakilin Ilorin Emirate.

“Prof Akanbi attained the pinnacle of his legal career to become a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) as well as the zenith of academic profession as a professor of Law and was appointed by the current administration as the second Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete; all within his youthful age of existence on earth.

“He demonstrated high level of incorruptibility, hardwork, commitment and dedication to the service of God and humanity at all levels of his private and public engagements. His death is a rude shock and devastating because of what he stood for in the society as a promising young man whose service, wisdom and commitment is needed for the growth and development of our dear nation.”