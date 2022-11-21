Atleast 49 fighters of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād terrorist group including two Commanders, Ba’a Usman (Munzir) and Alhaji Ari (Nakib), have surrendered to troops.

According to Zagazola Makama, a Security Analyst and Counterter-insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad, Military Defence sources said the terrorists surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Damboa on November 20, 2022.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the insurgents came out from Sambisa forest, where they had been hiding and waging campaign of terror against the Nigerian State.

LEADERSHIP reports that no fewer than 90,000 insurgents comprising combatants and non-combatants and their families have so far surrendered to the Nigerian Troops.

The sources noted that the sustained onslaughts on the insurgents under the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches of the Nigerian Troops led to the mass surrender.