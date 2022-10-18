Land grabbers have encroached 41 percent of the entire land mass of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The rector of the oldest Kwara state – owned tertiary institution, Dr Abdul Jimoh Muhammed disclosed this during a pre- convocation press briefing in Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday.

Muhammed said that the polytechnic currently occupied only six percent of its land, lamenting that the remaining 53 percent of the land mass is not accessible because they would have to pass through the encroached portion before they can access the virgin land.

The rector said:” I egret to inform you that the Polytechnic is currently occupying 6% of its land mass, 41% of the entire land mass has been encroached in such a way that it enveloped the 6%. The remaining 53% is not accessible because the Polytechnic Will have to pass through the encroached portion before it can access the virgin land.” Describing the porous nature of the polytechnic’s environment as a major challenge confronting the institution, Muhammed sought the assistance of the state government and the alumni association in the construction of a perimeter fence round the institution’s campus. ” Many of the buildings in the polytechnic are very old, as old as the institution itself. Although renovation takes place from time to time, lack of adequate funds makes it difficult to carry out comprehensive renovation of all the obsolete structures at once, ” he added. Muhammed listed the revitalization of of medical diagnostic centre, the establishment of a micro- finance bank, accreditation of HND, Mass Communication programme, renovation of the central administration building and continuous peace on the campus as some of the achievements recorded within the last one year.

He thanked the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq” for his affection and dedication to the education sector in the state; and for creating an enabling environment for the management of this institution to discharge it’s duties effectively.