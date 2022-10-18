The National Population Commission (NPC) has assured Nigerians and the international community that it would deliver an accurate, reliable and acceptable 2023 Population and Housing Census that would fast-track the socio economic development of Nigeria.

Executive chairman of NPC, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday, after a joint road-show between the commission and National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Kwarra stated that with the approval by Mr. President for the conduct of the next Population and Housing Census in 2023, preparations are in top gear for the successful implementation of the census project, adding that the commission needs the support of all stakeholders to deliver a credible and reliable data it can use for sustainable development planning.

The executive chairman disclosed that the commission has successfully demarcated 773 LGAs in all the states of the federation and the FCT, while the demarcation of the remaining one LGA of Abadam in Borno State, which has not been demarcated as a result of security challenges, is ongoing.

He explained that the purpose of the NPC partnership with NOA, as espoused by this road-show, is to deepen the already established collaboration towards an aggressive mobilisation of Nigerians and FCT residents for the next census.

He continued, “The NPC/NOA partnership on the 2023 Census advocacy and publicity campaign will focus on two main areas. The first is to build the capacity of the National Orientation Agency functionaries to have a deeper understanding of the census methodology to effectively sensitize and mobilize the people for the 2023 Census. Second is the field sensitization activities that include road shows, street campaigns, community sensitization and advocacy visits by a joint campaign team of NPC/NOA officials in Abuja and all the 36 States of the Federation, starting from October, 2022. Therefore, this collaboration with NOA underscores the determination and commitment of the Commission to conduct a successful Population and Housing Census in 2023 by partnering with the relevant agencies to effectively mobilize the citizenry by “getting the people involved”. I expect that our collaboration in the advocacy and publicity campaign in support of the 2023 Population and Housing Census will sensitize every person in Nigeria to be counted for the sake of a greater, prosperous and planned Nigeria through the provision of accurate and reliable demographic data for sustainable development of our dear country.”