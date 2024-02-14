President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has expressed disapproval of the composition of the new minimum wage committee.

Ajaero, who spoke yesterday at 2nd National Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum in Abuja, said the committee has serving governors and former governors, especially those who could not pay the N30,000 minimum wage in their states.

The forum organised by the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has the theme: “Strengthening Tripartism and Social Dialogue for a Sustainable Industrial Relations System in Nigeria.”

The labour leader said the development signified stalemate and dead-on-arrival for effective social dialogue on the new wage for workers.

He said, Even the issue of wage award, the private sector are not paying it, the states are not paying it and even in the minimum wage committee, you go and bring all the governors that have not paid the N30,000 minimum wage into the committee, what are you going to tell them, that one is stalemate, dead on arrival.”

Ajaero also spoke on the impact of the inflation on the wages of Nigerian workers, adding that, “No matter what amount you negotiate in present Nigerian economy, in the next five years, it can’t buy a bag of rice.”

He said there is a need to review the law that provides for a five-year span renegotiation of the national minimum wage to allow for yearly adjustment of wages based on the level of inflation and value of the naira.

Ajaero also said that workers are displeased over the poor implementation of the wage award by the government, saying that nobody is paying the N35,000 as agreed last year.

But the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, assured Nigerians that the new minimum wage will be fair, sustainable and beneficial for all stakeholders.

Akume, who was represented by Richard Pheelangwah, Cabinet Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of The Federation (OSGF) stressed the importance of collaboration and mutual understanding among government, employers, and labour unions and the need for open dialogue and innovative solutions to determine a fair and sustainable minimum wage.

He said that by effectively utilising the adjudication and arbitration mechanisms, stakeholders would be able to navigate the upcoming minimum wage deliberations with wisdom, understanding, and a commitment to a sustainable industrial relations system in Nigeria.

The SGF further highlighted the government’s efforts to cushion the economic hardships of Nigerians, such as increased investment in infrastructure, gas-powered public transportation systems, railways and waterways, and the expansion and strengthening of social safety nets, such as the conditional cash transfer programme among others.

NECA president, Taiwo Adeniyi, said the forum will provide a conducive environment for meaningful discussions by experts on the importance of dispute resolution mechanisms that uphold the rights and welfare of workers while supporting sustainable development and growth for businesses.