Michael Imoudu National Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, has unveiled plans to organise a capacity-building training programme for the leadership of the in-house industrial unions.

The director-general of the Institute, Comrade Issa Aremu, announced this on Wednesday while addressing senior staff of the institute before the commencement of their promotion exercise.

Aremu said the capacity-building training programme was necessary to further enhance cordial relationship between the management and the staff of the institute.

He praised the maturity of the union leaders in allowing the management to hold some important programmes such as the promotion exercise, despite the fact that the workers were on strike.

He said the institute has assisted a number of staff on both capacity building and professional training programmes.

Aremu added that as part of efforts to ensure the welfare of the staff, the management has organised pre- retirement programme for some staff who are due for retirement.

He restated the commitment of his administration to the welfare and wellbeing of the entire staff of the institute.

Aremu charged officials conducting the promotion exercise to ensure that the process is fair and transparent.