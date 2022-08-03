President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office on three new Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The President performed the ceremony just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Lydia Shehu Jafiya from Adamawa State; Udom Okokon Ekenam from Akwa Ibom State; and Farouk Yusuf Yabo from Sokoto State.

The President afterwards presided over the weekly FEC meeting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is recuperating from a recent surgical procedure, joined the meeting virtually.

The meeting has the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Federal Civil Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Council (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd), in attendance.

Among the Ministers in attendance were that of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello.

Others were the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Ali Pantami; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; and that of Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.