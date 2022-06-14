In what appears to be a lampoon during his Democracy Day broadcast, publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has mocked Labour Party as an orphanage for politicians that are homeless.

This came as Sowore invited the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, who is also the flag bearer of the Labour Party to join the AAC in order to enjoy electoral victory.

Sowore said it didn’t take long when Peter Obi ran to the party that he became homeless.

Recall that Obi became presidential candidate of the Labour Party, after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party shortly before the party’s presidential primary.

Sowore, who mocked Obi during the Democracy Day live broadcast, said Obi could not clinch the number one position if he remained under the Labour Party which had no structure.

He stated, “Labour Party has become an orphanage for politicians that are homeless, it didn’t take long when our man ran there when he became homeless.

The Labour Party should not have in its company, someone who managed 13 months of workers’ strike in Anambra State. The reason Obi left PDP was because they outplayed him with transactional politicking.

“Where is the structure of the Labour Party? In 2019, the Labour Party presidential candidate got 5,000 votes. I got 33,000 votes. If you look at it, a structure that delivered 33,000 votes is better than the other that delivered 5,000 votes.

The Labour Party and Peter Obi should come and join us. We will stand up for you, you said you were governor of Anambra State, when you were governor, did you build any school, university, hospital? Did you build any school that your children could attend? Did you build any hospital in that state that you can go for treatment if you fall sick? Did you do any quality road? We are not here to do religious politics; I’m here for the liberation of the Nigerian people,” he added.

Sowore alsp explained that he was not inviting Obi over to the AAC for religious or sensational politics but for liberation of the Nigerian masses from bad and corrupt leadership that had enslaved the people over the years.