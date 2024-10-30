Worried by the lack of adequate insecurity in the country, the minister of police affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, has charged all security agencies to synergise on the future of security architecture with all the required speed and political will through information sharing to curb criminals in the country. Lack of collaboration contributes to insecurity in the country.

The minister noted that upon his assumption of office in August 2023, he observed that more adequate collaboration was needed among the law enforcement agencies, as they all operated independently in information sharing.

The minister, who started at the ongoing three-day workshop on Interagency Collaboration, which has the theme “Interagency Collaboration Among Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria,” therefore called for the urgent need for all law enforcement agencies to synergise on the future of security architecture with all the required speed and political will.

He said, “With the country’s rising security challenges and threats, there is no better time than now to build on strengthening inter-agency collaboration through the sharing of vital intelligence and classified information to curb the menace”.

He added that the workshop focuses on achieving one of the deliverables vested in the Ministry of Police Affairs (MPA) by Mr President: tackling the security challenges facing the country.

Gaidam further noted that the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) is a technological tool that embodies the commitment to regional integration and cooperation. It enables police forces across West Africa to share Intelligence and collaborate seamlessly.

He said, “It empowers the police to act swiftly and decisively against criminal activities. I strongly believe deploying a similar system like WAPIS among law enforcement agencies in Nigeria will go a long way in curbing internal security challenges.”

Earlier, the inspector-general of police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, represented by deputy inspector-general (Force Intelligence Department) DIG Dasuki Galadanchi, said that criminals have become increasingly sophisticated and are constantly collaborating and networking. To stay ahead, we need to match their level of advancement and innovation.

Addressing the participants, he said, “As we gather in this collaborative spirit, we must be mindful that our collective efforts are vital to tackling the complex security challenges we face today as a people with common interests.”

In her contributions, the chief executive officer of the National Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Hajia Hafsat Bakari, represented by Abdul Rahman Mustapha, thanked the Ministry and Nigeria Police Force for the collaborative efforts, which is a crucial step towards strengthening the capacity to address transnational insecurity. She added that the WAPIS approach enables secure and effective intelligence-sharing among West African security agencies.