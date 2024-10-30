One of Nigeria’s most celebrated columnists, Sonala Olumhense, will, from Friday, write special stories for LEADERSHIP on the US presidential election, which will hold on November 5.

Olumhense, who is based in America, will be adding significant value to the brand’s coverage of the US election in the coming days.

In addition to being a columnist and an outstanding journalist for decades, Mr. Olumhense is also the author of No Second Chance published in the 1980s by Longman Publishers.

Intensely private and even self-effacing, Mr. Olumhense has drawn a huge following for his well-researched, insightful, courageous and elegantly written opinion articles.

He lives near New York City with his family.