Lafarge Africa Plc, has announced the commencement of the internationally Holcim Awards for sustainable construction.

The Holcim Awards recognises and promotes projects that combine sustainable designs and sustainable construction with architectural excellence is now open for entries.

The Holcim Awards are a competition organised by the Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction, an independent non-profit organisation.

The building solutions company is calling on professionals in Nigeria’s built and construction sector to participate in the 2023 edition of the awards which is seeking real-world projects that are client-supported and exemplify sustainable construction.

To be eligible, the project must not have started construction before January 1, 2022, and must be at the following stages: detailed design, complete design, under construction, and completed construction. The competition is open for entries until March 30, 2023.

The CEO, Lafarge Africa, Khaled EL Dokani, said the purpose of the global awards competition is to showcase and reward leading-edge thinking and real-world examples in practice that can accelerate the global movement for sustainable construction.

The head of Sustainability and Corporate Brand of Lafarge Africa, Titilope Oguntugua said: “the competition features a total prize money of $1 million and is open for projects in architecture, building and civil engineering, landscape and urban design, materials, products, and construction technologies.

“The competition has two categories and is conducted in parallel as separate regional competitions across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East Africa, and North America. $200,000 per region will be shared between winners of Holcim Awards Gold, Silver, Bronze, and acknowledgement prizes in every region.”

Oguntuga also noted that, all entries will be evaluated by independent expert juries who will later nominate a shortlist of winners. Entries will be evaluated using the Holcim Foundation’s renewed goals for sustainable construction that serves as a framework to drive system change: uplifting places, a healthy planet, viable economics, and thriving communities.

The juries will be chaired by founder, Tatiana Bilbao Estudio (for region Latin America), Tatiana Bilbao; founding Partner, Snøhetta (North America), Craig Dykers: founder, African Futures Institute (Middle East Africa), Lesley Lokko; founding Partner, Morphogenesis (Asia Pacific), Manit Rastogi; and Founding member, Ecosistema Urbano (Europe), Belinda Tato.

The Holcim awards, a pioneering global awards competition launched in 2004 has recognized over 250 prize winners from 30,000 entries in 130 countries, with six international competition cycles spanning two decades. The initiative has grown to be the most significant competition for sustainable construction.