Defending champions and hosts, Team Delta State are not leaving anything to chance in their determination to retain the National Youth Games (NYG) title as they clinched more golds on Monday to consolidate their lead on top of the medal table.

At the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Monday, David Udoh of Delta State won the 400m boys gold medal in a time 49.33secs before Ngozi Treasure Okereke made it double for the Team by winning the 400m girls final in a time of 53:50 seconds.

Team Delta also celebrated in the Gymnastics event, winning 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

It was Team Delta all the way in Judo, where the state got its first gold in the 32kg girl’s event through Marvelous Duru.

Ondo State came second, while Edo and Abia states jointly came third.

In the Para-athletics events, Lagos grabbed the gold in shotput in f46/47 boys, Team Edo got the silver medal while Nasarawa settled for the bronze.

In shotput F42/44 girls, Akwa Ibom won the gold, Kwara silver and Abia bronze.

Bayelsa won the long jump gold in the F46/47 girls category with Imo and Kwara winning silver and bronze respectively.

Team Delta captured the gold medal in the long jump F46/47 boys, with Bauchi settling for the silver and Katsina the bronze.