The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), and a former Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Muiz Banire (SAN), are among the dignitaries expected to attend the 2024 annual lecture of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Lagos chapter.

The event, which has as its theme “Navigating the Delicate Balance Between Politics, Law, Media Pressure, and Public Perception: The Burden of a Nigerian Technocrat in Public Office,” is also expected to be chaired by one of the leading commercial lawyers in the country, George Etomi.

Dr Banire, who will deliver the lecture on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the MUSON Centre in Lagos, is expected to do a review and suggest solutions to the unending debate of leadership, followership, the so-called Nigerian factors and governance or lack of it in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Chairman of NAJUC, Olugbenga Soyele, the association said that the event aimed to address the challenges faced by Nigerian professionals in government and explore why they often leave with their reputations tarnished.

Soyele stated that Nigerian technocrats encounter challenges transitioning from their professional fields to government roles, leading to underperformance.

“Some significant obstacles technocrats face in political roles include political interference, bureaucratic bottlenecks, red tape, and inefficiency.

“There are various cultural and societal factors, such as resistance to change, nepotism, favouritism, entrenched interests, corrupt practices, weak institutions, and inadequate legal frameworks, all of which can hinder the impact of technocrats in government,” he stated.

The event is also expected to be attended by the cream of Nigeria’s legal profession, corporate organisations, media guru and journalists, including the Patron of the association, Abiodun Olatunji (SAN).

Human rights lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) will receive an Award of Excellence for his outstanding contributions and dedication to legal practice, media freedom, and human rights enforcement in Nigeria at the event.

Two members of the association, Joseph Jibueze of The Nation Newspaper and Joseph Onyekwere of The Guardian Newspaper, who have since become editors in their respective organisations, will also be honoured for their contributions and dedication to the