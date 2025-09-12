The newly appointed Customs Area Controller (CAC), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Chidi Nwokorie, has assured stakeholders and importers that the command will operate an open-door policy that would drive the command’s performance and contributions to national revenue and security.

Advertisement

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, during the handing-over ceremony to Compt. Chidi Nwokorie assured officers that he would adopt an open-door policy and inclusive leadership style.

Speaking earlier, following his retirement after 35 years of meritorious service, Compt. Harrison expressed gratitude to the command’s officers and men for their dedication and professionalism during his tenure.

“I want to express my appreciation to all of you from different units and the services we have rendered to the government and ourselves as members of the Nigeria Customs Service. In our time, we had no incident or trouble that warranted somebody being dismissed or interdicted. We leveraged on intelligence and worked in the best possible way, day and night”, he said.

The outgoing controller described the new CAC’s posting as a welcome development, praising his background and experience as assets to the command.

“When I heard that the new controller is coming from Kebbi, I felt highly elated, that at least we have somebody who will have the national security consciousness at the back of his mind. I am confident that, from your experiences in other sectors and the service you have rendered to your country, you will be able to take us to the next level”, he noted.

He urged officers to extend their loyalty and support to the new controller to sustain the progress achieved at the command.

In his response, Comptroller Nwokorie thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the MMIA Command.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for a special day like this. I also thank the CGC, Adewale Adeniyi, for finding me worthy to come and represent him here. While sitting here, there’s no way I’ll know everything that’s happening. You, the officers on the field, are my eyes. I strongly believe that we will all work together in peace and harmony,” he noted.