The last may not have been heard about the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly following the removal of its former speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, as two of its members, Hon. Lanre Afinni and Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu, were on Thursday detaine at the Department of State Security (DSS) office in the state.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered from sources within the Assembly that the two lawmakers were being interrogated in connection with the alleged breaking into the office of the Clerk of the House to pick the mace used in effecting the removal of Hon. Obasa as Speaker of the House penultimate week.

The embattled former Speaker Obasa has insisted that he remained the legitimate speaker of the House of Assembly because his impeachment was unconstitutional and did not follow due process.

LEADERSHIP reports that Obasa was removed by 35 out of the 40 members of the House on January 13, 2025, over allegations of misconduct and mismanagement of funds and was replaced with his former deputy, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

However, in a show of solidarity with colleagues invited by the DSS based on a petition said to have been submitted to the secret police agency, Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, along with several other members, visited the DSS office in an effort to secure the release of their colleagues.

A source within DSS confirmed the detention of the two lawmakers but said one of the detainees has been released on health grounds.