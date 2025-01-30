Nigeria’s Super Eagles midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, who scored in Club Brugge’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, has dedicated his goal to his mother.

Onyedika, who had previously netted four goals in 80 appearances since joining Club Brugge in 2022, marked his first Champions League goal in style despite the Belgian side’s defeat.

Although Manchester City dominated possession and created early chances, it was Onyedika who gave the visitors the lead with a brilliant finish off a sweeping Brugge move just before halftime.

The second half saw City fight back. Mateo Kovačić equalised for the hosts, and an own goal from Club Brugge’s Joel Ordóñez put City ahead 2-1 in the 62nd minute.

Brazilian Savinho sealed the victory with a third goal in the closing stages, ensuring Manchester City’s qualification to the Champions League knockout rounds.

Despite the loss, Club Brugge qualified for the Champions League playoffs, finishing 24th in the group stage rankings.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports after the match, Onyedika explained that he dedicated his first Champions League goal to his mother for the tremendous role she’s played in his life.

“I dedicated my first Champions League goal to my mother because she has always been there for me. She sacrificed so much for me to become who I am today,” he said.

The 23-year-old player also expressed pride in his team’s unexpected achievement. “It’s amazing for us to qualify for the playoffs. No one gave us a chance at the start of the season. Our target now is to push forward and qualify for the next round when the playoffs begin,” he added.