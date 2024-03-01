Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday revealed that the state government had commenced work on the Green and Purple rail lines.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this when the first phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line running from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos Mainland local government area was inaugurated.

The ceremony was attended by President Bola Tinubu, Governors of Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara, Borno, Imo, and Kogi States, the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, members of the National Assembly from Lagos State, state legislators, captains of industry and members of the diplomatic corps.

The governor said the first phase of the red rail line, which is 27 kilometres would transport over 500,000 passengers daily, saving time and creating opportunities for the people.

He said, “Mr. President, this is not the end of the story, but merely the beginning. We are on a long and exciting journey. Much has been accomplished, and there is still much ahead to be done. There will be a total of six Lines on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit System, when fully developed. We have already started preliminary work on the next two: the Green and Purple Lines.

‘’The Green Line is a 71.49-kilometre route from Marina to the Lekki Free Zone, one of the fastest-growing industrial areas on the continent today, and also where we will be siting the new Lagos International Airport.

‘’The Purple Line is a 54.35-kilometre from the Redemption Camp to Ojo, near the Lagos State University. The final two lines will be the Orange and the Yellow Lines.’’

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the visionary leadership of President Tinubu for creating the transportation master plan which successive governors had followed and former President Goodluck Jonathan for approving the rail track sharing agreement that enabled the commencement of the project.

The minister of transportation, Saidu Alkali said the federal government was ready to liaise with other state governments and the private sector to develop the rail transportation system for ease of movement of people and goods, and economic development.