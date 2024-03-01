Two women have been arrested by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Ekiti State.

The suspects were apprehended by the operatives of the agency at Ilupeju Ekiti, in Oye local government area of the state for allegedly trading a baby for N2 million in conjunction.

The head of NAPTIP Ekiti liaison office, Oladimeji Samson told newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday that the operation was carried out by a team led by Mr. Emuze John from NAPTIP headquarters and officers of the agency in Ekiti State.

One Ifeoma Ejide was alleged to have sold a female baby to one Mrs Funmilayo Ibitoye for N2 million.

Oladimeji said, “My colleagues came from Abuja for a case of a woman that had a baby factory at Owo, Ondo State and the woman was arrested in Owo and led them to the place where she sold the baby.

“The buyer whose husband is based in the United States bought the baby at the rate of N2 million but only paid part of the agreed amount. The woman who sold the baby has confessed to operating a baby factory.

“This issue is rampant and common here. Most of these people (baby buyers) use herbs and they are told not to visit any hospital so that they can’t be tracked. We asked her how long she had been breastfeeding the child, and said there was no milk the first time she tried to breastfeed the baby. This case is connected to several other cases.”