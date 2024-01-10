The Lagos Free Trade Zone has attracted a multimillion-dollar gas distribution project for the first time, aiming to provide natural gas to industries within the zone and the metropolis, enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

This was revealed during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Optimera Energy’s Natural Gas Distribution Project within the Lagos Free Zone.

At the event, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, hailed the project as a crucial stride towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future in Nigeria.

He commended Optimera Energy for their dedication, highlighting the development of a 25 million standard cubic feet per day City Gate Station, scalable to 100 million standard cubic feet per day, as a shared vision for a flourishing Nigeria.

Stressing natural gas’s significance in the nation’s energy mix, Ekpo noted that the infrastructure launched goes beyond pipes and stations, intending to power communities, industries, and dreams. He pointed out its role in fostering economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

The minister underscored the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors for achieving national energy security objectives, urging stakeholders to uphold innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the energy sector.

He also encouraged leveraging the infrastructure as a catalyst for positive change and urged cooperation towards Nigeria’s growth as the subregion’s gas processing and industrial hub.

“It is about creating a foundation for economic growth, job creation and environmental sustainability.

“It is about making Nigeria an economic giant within the subregion using our abundant gas resources.

“As we embark on this journey, let us remember the collective responsibility we bear towards shaping a brighter future for our nation,” the minister said.

Managing Director of Optimera Energy LFZE, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, projected the completion of the project by the fourth quarter of the year, hailing it as a transformative chapter in Nigeria’s energy narrative. Joe-Ezigbo highlighted the project’s alignment with the nation’s ambitious Decade of Gas agenda and stressed the collaborative efforts with NDW Midstream, FHN Gas, and Falcon Corporation.

She said that the endeavor signifies not only corporate expertise but also the collective commitment to Nigeria’s economic development and re-industrialization.

Joe-Ezigbo stressed that the initiative aimed not just at building infrastructure but at laying the groundwork for industries to thrive in an eco-conscious manner, positioning Nigeria as a pivotal player in a natural gas-powered economy on the African continent.