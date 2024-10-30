The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), on Wednesday, shut down Ikeja Golf Club over public safety concerns arising from multiple instances of negligence.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs at LASBCA, Adu Ademuyiwa, as shared via the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The statement explained that LASBCA sealed the premises on Wednesday, citing risks to lives and property following several complaints.

The statement identified a key safety concern as an incident where a stray golf ball from the club struck a LASBCA staff member at its Ikeja headquarters.

LASBCA also expressed that golf balls frequently damage vehicles in the area, further contributing to the safety risks.

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has taken decisive action by sealing off the Ikeja Golf Club at Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, after several incidents of negligence raised concerns about public safety of lives and property damage.

“The closure was prompted by repeated complaints and a recent incident in which a golf ball struck a LASBCA staff member in its Ikeja Headquarter’s premises.

“In addition to this unfortunate incident, there have been multiple cases of errant golf balls causing damage to vehicles in the vicinity,” the statement read in part.

The statement further pointed out that LASBCA has viewed the lack of precautionary measures such as installing protective netting or redesigning play areas as a serious violation of safety regulations.

The agency noted that despite issuing multiple warnings to the club, no corrective actions were taken, leaving LASBCA with no option but to seal the premises until the necessary safety measures were in place.

LASBCA also stated that the club’s negligence of the issues has posed serious risks to public safety which called for immediate intervention to prevent further harm.

As detailed in the statement, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, also faulted the management and players of Ikeja Golf Club for failing to prioritise public safety.

Oki expressed frustration over recurring safety lapses, describing them as unacceptable given the risks posed to individuals and property in the vicinity.

“It is alarming to witness such a level of negligence from an establishment of this standing. The persistent disregard for public safety measures is unacceptable, especially when it endangers individuals and damages lives and properties,” Oki stated.