At least 95 people have been reported dead in the flash floods that swept away southern Spain as rescue workers battle to find those missing in the disaster.

92 of those that died were in Valencia alone, while two others were recorded in Castilla-La Mancha and the other was in Malaga.

At the time of filing this report, one of those dead included a British man, 71, who died hours after he was rescued from flooding in Malaga, according to Andalusia’s president.

Spanish Monarch, King Felipe VI, had earlier lamented the “enormous destruction” to infrastructure and, as a result, stressing that some communities were harder to reach in the rescue mission.

The floodwaters have reportedly caused chaos in some areas, dragging cars through streets and leaving some people clinging to trees. However, authorities in Valencia have advised the people to be vigilant and shun false information.

The Spanish Securities and Emergencies department has also issued warnings across much of the country.

In Castellón, Valencia and Alicante, residents were under both yellow and red rain warnings. Valencia is under a red alert through much of the state.

Over 150 people from different public administrations were working together in the search and rescue operation.