Lagos State government, through the Office of Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), has taken a significant step toward advancing sustainable development by signing an Expression of Interest (EOI) to partner with the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The state government, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy for Lagos State, Mrs Titilayo Oshodi, said the strategic partnership aims to unlock climate financing, foster technology transfer, and promote green economic growth in Lagos State.

According to her, the move aligned with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision and led the administration to position Lagos as a sustainable and resilient megacity.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the COP29 Climate Innovation Zone, Mrs Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy for Lagos State, emphasised the importance of the partnership, saying, “This collaboration with the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce is a critical step in advancing our vision for a sustainable future in Lagos. With the EUACC’s extensive network and expertise, we are better equipped to accelerate the deployment of innovative climate solutions, position Lagos as a global leader in sustainable development, and attract meaningful green investments.

Our participation in COP29 has been transformative, strengthening our position as a frontrunner in global climate action by forging strategic partnerships and showcasing Lagos’ pioneering projects.”

She added that the partnership is set to deliver critical outcomes, including enhanced access to climate finance through green bonds and concessional funding, market promotion of Lagos State’s Article 6-compliant projects, and attracting funding for clean technology and sustainable infrastructure development.

“It also aligns with the ongoing strategic partnership between the OCCE, Access Bank—a leading African financial institution with operations across Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia and Carbonivity, a leading carbon asset development firm, to accelerate climate investment initiatives for Lagos State.

The chief executive officer of Carbonivity, OCCE’s carbon asset development partner, remarked that the projects championed by OCCE demonstrate how African cities can lead the way in green economic transformation, climate innovation and adaptation, leveraging ESG-compliance and UNFCCC Articles 6.4ER/6.2 methodologies.” It also highlights that with the backing of solid partnerships, as demonstrated by the ecosystem with EUACC and Access Bank PLC, Lagos is well-positioned to deliver measurable improvements in climate adaptation and green economic outcomes.”

Head of Accra Office EUACC, Nele Lahrmann-Muniru, commented, “If Lagos successfully scales its climate action programs, it could be a model for sustainable and resilient circular economies across Africa. With a focus on creating strong incentives for citizens and including climate programming strategically into the state’s budget, it could become a blueprint for how to make climate action and the circular economy work for Africa. Committed to innovation and practical solutions for Africa’s development, the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce looks forward to supporting these initiatives in Lagos and beyond.”