Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, has reaffirmed his administration commitment to sports development, describing sports as a unifying factor that will eliminate social vices among youths.

Governor Alia made the commitment while declaring open the 2024 Governor’s Cup competition at the JS Tarka Stadium Gboko.

He expressed delight that his desire to revive the competition which went moribund for many years have come to fruition, stressing that the competition will identify talents that will be harnessed for the benefit of the state and the country.

Governor Alia also promised to revived other sports activities that are moribund and as well fix sports infrastructure for youths to showcase their talents for better benefits, assuring that aside the infrastructure development and pitch renovation at Aper Aku Stadium, the Akume Atongo and JS Tarka Stadiums in Katsina-ala and Gboko LGAs would also receive a face lift.

He commended the local government chairmen for the commitment demonstrated collectively in supporting the 2024 Governor’s Cup competition, expressing satisfaction with the zeal to assist him make Benue a better place.

The commissioner for youths, sports and creativity, Terkimbi Ikyange, commended Governor Alia for reviving the Governor’s Cup and expressed optimism that the competition will bring serious economic turnaround for youth in the area of job creation as well as to reduce restiveness and insecurity.